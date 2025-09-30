This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order. This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order. If we run out of donut holes, we may substitute with donuts and vice versa. The recipes are the same.