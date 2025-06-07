Sweet Crimes Gluten Free Bakery
Featured Items
Donut - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These cake donuts are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donuts are baked and then fried. Toppings/glazes vary by season, but we always have the sugar cinnamon donut on-hand. We will also have seasonal glazes. All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$4.00
Egg & Cheese Biscuit (1)
A delicious freshly baked biscuit sandwich made with cheddar cheese, a poached egg and topped with chipotle sauce. Gluten- , nut- and soy-free. Contains dairy and egg. Ham or turkey optional. Biscuits contain egg, butter, buttermilk, potato starch, rice flour, and tapioca starch.$7.00
Pumpkin Bread - Slice (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$5.75
Celebrate Pride!
Pride Cakes
Pride cake (whole)
This is such a magical cake, made with love! It is lemon flavored and can be dairy free or vegan. The cake is a half sheet and feeds 40.$120.00
Pride Flag Pull-Apart Cake
This cake comes with 24 mixed flavor cupcakes (yellow, chocolate, and red velvet). If you'd prefer certain flavors, leave us a note in the Special Instructions box.$120.00
ASAP Cafe Menu
Cafe Bread
Artisan Loaf - Frozen & Sliced
This dairy-free bread is buttery (but not real butter!) and delicious with the perfect consistency. If you've had our hoagie sandwiches, you've enjoyed this recipe! The bread contains soy flour, Plant Butter (vegan), egg and yeast. You can keep this bread in the fridge for at least a month (6 months in the freezer). Simply toast and enjoy!$14.50
Artisan Loaf - Fresh & Unsliced
This dairy-free bread is buttery (but not real butter!) and delicious with the perfect consistency. If you've had our hoagie sandwiches, you've enjoyed this recipe! The contains soy flour, Plant Butter (vegan), and egg. You can keep this bread in the fridge for at least a month (6 months in the freezer). Simply toast and enjoy!$13.75
Biscuits (ea)
Our biscuits make the best breakfast sandwiches! They contain butter, buttermilk, egg, and a small amount of potato starch. Available in Half Dozen and Dozen bags!$3.45
Hoagie Rolls (ea)
If you've tried one of our delicious sandwiches, you've tasted our hoagie rolls! The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread (dairy free, contains egg and soy flour). This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Available in Half Dozen and Dozen bags!$3.75
Cafe Breakfast
Donut Hole - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Donut Holes - Half Dozen (6)
This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Donut Holes - Dozen (12)
This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$18.00
Donuts - Half Dozen (6)
This is our award-winning recipe! These cake donuts are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donuts are baked and then fried. Toppings/glazes vary by season, but we always have the sugar cinnamon donut on-hand. We will also have seasonal glazes. All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Donuts - Dozen (12)
This is our award-winning recipe! These cake donuts are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donuts are baked and then fried. Toppings/glazes vary by season, but we always have the sugar cinnamon donut on-hand. We will also have seasonal glazes. All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$35.00
Cinnamon Bun - Single (1)
Our cinnamon buns are a must-try! Baked to perfection, they are soft and delicious on the inside and topped with a cream cheese frosting. These are nut-free, but contain soy flour and dairy. REHEAT before eating for maximum deliciousness!$6.50
Pumpkin Bread - Slice (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$5.75
Seasonal Scone - Single (1)
All scones contain butter and cream or buttermilk. Call the shop for information on the current flavor, but we rotate Fig & Goat Cheese, Almond Raspberry, Cinnamon Chip, Strawberry Basil, and Blueberry Lemon. In the fall, we break out our Pumpkin Chocolate Chip scone!$6.25
Cafe Lunch
Cheese Pizza
A delicious pizza made with our homemade pizza sauce, and topped with mozzarella and Italian herbs.$18.00
Pepperoni Pizza
Your classic pepperoni pizza with mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce.$20.00
BLT Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with bacon, lettuce (spinach), tomato, and a choice of mayo or yellow mustard. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy.$16.00
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with turkey, melted Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and a choice of Dijon mustard, chipotle aioli sauce, spicy jalapeño aioli sauce, or garlic aioli. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy. Choose up to 4 modifiers.$16.00
Ham & Gruyere Sandwich
Our ham & gruyere sandwich is made on our homemade bread and baked to perfection until the cheese is crispy on top. The inside contains ham, Dijon mustard, gruyere cheese and Parmesan. Hoagie roll is gluten-, dairy-, and nut free, but contains soy flour.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Tomato Pesto Sandwich
This delicious sandwich comes toasted with tomato, spinach, pesto, and provolone. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy.$14.00
Chicken Tomato Pesto Sandwich
This delicious sandwich comes toasted with tomato, spinach, pesto, grilled chicken and provolone. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy.$17.00
Mini Quiche (5") - Spinach, Goat Cheese & Red Pepper$12.50
Cafe Dessert
Cupcake
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate, yellow, and red velvet. All cakes are dairy-free and contain egg, but have buttercream frosting. If you are dairy-free and can eat nuts, please order a vegan cupcake, or place a pre-order for regular cupcakes with dairy-free frosting.$5.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$3.75
Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$15.00
Cafe Vegan Items
Half Dozen Vegan Cupcakes (6)
All vegan cake batters contain almond flour and flaxseed meal. Cake flavors are yellow and chocolate with vanilla frosting.$22.00
Pumpkin Bread - Whole Loaf (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$22.00
Vegan Cupcake - Single (1)
Vegan cake batters contain almond flour and flaxseed. Cake flavors are yellow and chocolate. Frosting flavors are vanilla and chocolate.$4.75
Cafe Sauce bottles
Short-term Pre-order
Food Platters
Breakfast Platter (serves 6)
Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Includes a selection of savory and sweet breakfast items, including breakfast sandwiches, our popular scones, our award-winning donut holes, banana bread, and fresh fruit. Please choose up to 3 breakfast sandwiches (the egg & cheese biscuit can come with ham or bacon and without cheese). Let us know in the notes if you'd like us to hold the cheese!$67.00
Dessert Platter (serves 6)
Gluten free. Includes an assortment of seasonal desserts. Please let us know if there are any allergies!$53.50
Lunch Platter (serves 6)
Gluten free. Pesto contains pine nuts. Includes Turkey Swiss, Ham & Gruyère, Tomato Pesto, and Tomato Pesto with Chicken sandwiches, as well as mixed nuts, bags of Skinny Pop, donut holes, and fresh fruit.$77.25
Donut & Donut Hole Platter (serves 18)
Includes a dozen donuts and a dozen sugar cinnamon donut holes (all vegan, nut-free, and soy-free).$72.00
Pre-order Bread
Dozen Dinner Rolls (12)
The base of this recipe is the same as the artisan bread and hoagie rolls. The rolls are basted with egg wash and sprinkled with dried herbs and salt (Ingredients: onion, black pepper, celery seed, cayenne pepper, parsley, basil, marjoram, bay leaf, oregano, thyme, savory, rosemary, cumin, mustard, coriander, garlic, carrot, orange peel, tomato, lemon juice and lemon oil. The rolls are dairy-free. They contain eggs and soy flour. This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items may be frozen upon purchase.$26.00
Pre-order Desserts
Cookie Cake - 12"
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg. Simple piping and decorations are included.$55.00
Dozen Chocolate Drizzle (12)
These jumbo size macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten- and dairy-free. Contains soy lecithin (in the chocolate) , almond flour and egg white.$24.00
Dozen Coconut Macaroon (12)
Macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy-, and soy free. Contains almond flour and egg white.$18.00
Half Dozen Cupcakes (6)
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate/chocolate, yellow/vanilla, and red velvet/vanilla. All three cake batters are dairy-free and contain egg. These cupcakes come with regular buttercream. Dairy free frosting can be requested from the Short-term Pre-order Menu.$22.00
Dozen Cupcakes (12)
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate/chocolate, yellow/vanilla, and red velvet/vanilla. All three cake batters are dairy-free and contain egg. These cupcakes come with regular buttercream. Dairy free frosting can be requested from the Short-term Pre-order Menu.$42.00
Pre-order Quiches
Pre-order Baking Mixes
Pastry Flour Blend
This proprietary flour blend is our claim to fame! We use it in all of our non-bread products. It contains rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch. This blend does NOT include xanthan gum because using too much or too little makes a big difference. No matter how much flour you use in your recipe, you should only use 1 tsp of xanthan gum.$13.00
Bread Flour Mix
If you love our artisan loaves, seasonal bread, hoagie rolls, burger buns, and dinner rolls, you can make them yourself at home!$13.00
Brownie Mix
This mix includes our recipe for Chili Brownies!$22.00
Carrot Cake Mix
This mix does not contain carrots. We found that using dehydrated carrots changed the texture of the cake considerably. Freshly grated carrot adds the moisture needed for the perfect carrot cake.$22.00
Chocolate Cake Mix$15.00
Yellow Cake Mix$14.00
Banana Bread Mix
Use the ripest bananas you can for best results! Tip: If you sprinkle nuts on the top of the batter before baking, your loaf will come out looking stunning.$20.00
Pancake Mix
Contains flaxseed meal.$12.00
Baking Kit - 2 Mixes
Choose any 2 baking mixes and we'll package them up beautifully to make the perfect gift. Each kit also comes with an apron and a spatula!$48.00