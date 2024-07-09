Sweet Crimes Gluten Free Bakery
Featured Items
Pre-Order Menu
Picnic Boxes
- Box with 2 servings
Please choose 2 sandwiches, 2 dessert options, and 2 beverages! Every box comes with a pint container of panzanella salad. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side (Choose 1 per sandwich: Dijon, Mayo, Chipotle, Jalapeño aioli, Horseradish or Garlic aioli). Please indicate your preferred milk (Whole, 2%, Almond, or Certified Gluten Free Oat).$65.00
- Box with 4 servings
Please choose 4 sandwiches, 4 dessert options, and 4 beverages! Every box comes with two pint containers of panzanella salad. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side (choose 1 per sandwich: Dijon, Mayo, Chipotle, Jalapeño aioli, Horseradish or Garlic aioli). Please indicate your preferred milk (Whole, 2%, Almond, or Certified Gluten Free Oat).$120.00
Seasonal Offerings
- Peach Pie (Whole)
This is a customer favorite! Our pie crust contains butter and sour cream.$39.00
- Berry Pie
This pie is so delicious, you'll need another slice! The filling contains raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, along with a hint of cinnamon. The crust contains butter and sour cream.$39.00
- Lemon Meringue Pie (Whole)
Calling all lemon lovers! We haven't offered this pie in a while and it's time to bring it back. The filling and crust contain butter. The crust also contains sour cream.$39.00
- Budapest Roll (whole)
This is an elegant and delicious cake roll made with meringue, slivered almonds, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream. The Cake feeds 8-12.$48.00
Pre-order Breads
- Artisan Loaf - Frozen & Sliced
This dairy-free bread is buttery (but not real butter!) and delicious with the perfect consistency. If you've had our hoagie sandwiches, you've enjoyed this recipe! The bread contains soy flour, Plant Butter (vegan), egg and yeast. You can keep this bread in the fridge for at least a month (6 months in the freezer). Simply toast and enjoy!$14.00
- Artisan Loaf - Fresh & Unsliced
This dairy-free bread is buttery (but not real butter!) and delicious with the perfect consistency. If you've had our hoagie sandwiches, you've enjoyed this recipe! The contains soy flour, Plant Butter (vegan), and egg. You can keep this bread in the fridge for at least a month (6 months in the freezer). Simply toast and enjoy!$13.00
- Seasonal Bread Special
Try our delicious bread special! It is based on our Artisanal loaf recipe with added yumminess inside. Our specials are posted on our home page at the bottom, but you can always call the shop to ask what we're offering! We usually cycle through the following: Olive, Cranberry Walnut, Cinnamon Raisin, Tomato Pesto, Garlic & Herb and Seed Bread.$14.00
- Biscuits - Half Dozen (6)
Our biscuits make the best breakfast sandwiches! They contain butter, buttermilk, egg, and a small amount of potato starch. NOTE: Breakfast fillings not included.$20.00
- Biscuits - Dozen (12)
Our biscuits make the best breakfast sandwiches! They contain butter, buttermilk, egg, and a small amount of potato starch. NOTE: Breakfast fillings not included.$38.00
- Half Dozen Dinner rolls (6)
The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread. We baste with olive oil, sea salt, and herbs. This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items will be frozen upon purchase.$15.00
- Dozen Dinner Rolls (12)
The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread. We baste with olive oil, sea salt, and herbs. This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items will be frozen upon purchase.$26.00
- Half Dozen Burger Buns (6)
These buns are based on our artisanal recipe (dairy free, contain egg and soy flour). They are stored frozen. Fun fact: You can order a burger with our buns at Hill East Burger!$22.00
- Dozen Burger Buns (12)
These buns are based on our artisanal recipe (dairy free, contain egg and soy flour). They are stored frozen. Fun fact: You can order a burger with our buns at Hill East Burger!$42.00
- Half Dozen Hoagie Rolls (6)
If you've tried one of our delicious sandwiches, you've tasted our hoagie rolls! The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread (dairy free, contains egg and soy flour). This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items may be frozen upon purchase.$22.00
- Dozen Hoagie Rolls (12)
If you've tried one of our delicious sandwiches, you've tasted our hoagie rolls! The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread (dairy free, contains egg and soy flour). This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items may be frozen upon purchase.$42.00
Pre-order Breakfast
- Cinnamon Buns - Half Dozen (6)
Our cinnamon buns are a must-try! Baked to perfection, they are soft and delicious on the inside and topped with a cream cheese frosting. These are nut-free, but contain soy flour and dairy. REHEAT before eating for maximum deliciousness!$32.00
- Half Dozen Seasonal Scones (6)
All scones contain butter and cream or buttermilk. Call the shop for information on the current flavor, but we rotate Fig & Goat Cheese, Almond Raspberry, Cinnamon Chip, Strawberry Basil, and Blueberry Lemon. In the fall, we break out our Pumpkin Chocolate Chip scone!$30.00
Pre-order Cookies
- Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$19.00
- Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (12)
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$38.00
- Half Dozen Coconut Macaroon (6)
Macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy-, and soy free. Contains almond flour and egg white.$10.00
- Dozen Coconut Macaroon (12)
Macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy-, and soy free. Contains almond flour and egg white.$20.00
- Half Dozen Chocolate Drizzle Macaroon (6)
The jumbo size macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten- and dairy-free. Contains soy lecithin (in the chocolate) , almond flour and egg white.$15.00
- Dozen Chocolate Drizzle (12)
These jumbo size macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten- and dairy-free. Contains soy lecithin (in the chocolate) , almond flour and egg white.$24.00
- Cookie Cake - 12"
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg. Simple piping and decorations are included.$55.00
Pre-order Cupcakes
Pre-order Desserts
- Half Dozen Lemon Bars (6)
A classic lemon bar that you know and love with a tangy, sweet taste. Gluten-, soy-, and nut-free. Contains egg and butter.$25.00
- Half Dozen Brownies (6)
Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, this gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free brownie is extra chocolatey with chocolate chips inside. The chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the brownie is otherwise soy-free. Contains egg. Our secret ingredient is cinnamon!$30.00
- Banana Bread - Whole Loaf
One of our most popular products, our banana bread is irresistibly moist and delicious. Gluten, dairy, nut, and soy-free. Contains egg.$30.00
- Carrot Cake - Whole Loaf
This carrot cake was our first product on the market and easily competes with any carrot cake with gluten. It contains walnuts and raisins. Frosting contains dairy, but the cake does not. Contains egg.$20.00
Pre-order Donuts & Donut holes
Pre-order Quiches
- Mini Quiche (5") - Ham & Gruyere
This is our version of a Quiche Lorraine. It contains ham, gruyere, onion, and heavy cream.$11.00
- Ham & Gruyere Quiche
This quiche is 9" and feeds 8-15 people.$35.00
- Mini Quiche (5") - Spinach, Goat Cheese & Red Pepper$11.00
- Spinach, Goat Cheese & Red Pepper Quiche
This quiche is 9" and serves 8-15 people.$35.00
Pre-order Baking Mixes
- Pastry Flour Blend
This proprietary flour blend is our claim to fame! We use it in all of our non-bread products. It contains rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch. This blend does NOT include xanthan gum because using too much or too little makes a big difference. No matter how much flour you use in your recipe, you should only use 1 tsp of xanthan gum.$14.00
- Bread Flour Mix
If you love our artisan loaves, seasonal bread, hoagie rolls, burger buns, and dinner rolls, you can make them yourself at home!$13.00
- Brownie Mix
This mix includes our recipe for Chili Brownies!$14.00
- Carrot Cake Mix
This mix does not contain carrots. We found that using dehydrated carrots changed the texture of the cake considerably. Freshly grated carrot adds the moisture needed for the perfect carrot cake.$14.00
- Chocolate Cake Mix$14.00
- Yellow Cake Mix$14.00
- Banana Bread Mix
Use the ripest bananas you can for best results! Tip: If you sprinkle nuts on the top of the batter before baking, your loaf will come out looking stunning.$14.00
- Pancake Mix
Contains flaxseed meal.$12.00
- Baking Kit - 2 Mixes
Choose any 2 baking mixes!$35.00
- Baking Kit - 3 Mixes
Choose any 3 baking mixes!$45.00
Pre-order Vegan
- Pumpkin Bread - Whole Loaf (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$25.00
- Half Dozen Vegan Cupcakes (6)
All vegan cake batters contain almond flour.$26.50
- Dozen Vegan Cupcakes (12)
All vegan cake batters contain almond flour.$50.00
Cafe Menu (online)
Cafe Breakfast
- Banana Bread - Slice
One of our most popular products, our banana bread is irresistibly moist and delicious. Gluten, dairy, nut, and soy-free. Contains egg.$4.50
- Cinnamon Bun - Single (1)
Our cinnamon buns are a must-try! Baked to perfection, they are soft and delicious on the inside and topped with a cream cheese frosting. These are nut-free, but contain soy flour and dairy. REHEAT before eating for maximum deliciousness!$6.00
- Donut - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These cake donuts are vegan*, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donuts are baked and then fried. Toppings/glazes vary by season, but the stapes are sugar cinnamon, chocolate sprinkles, and vanilla sprinkles. We will also have seasonal glazes. All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$3.75
- Donut Hole - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$2.00
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit (1)
A delicious freshly baked biscuit sandwich made with cheddar cheese, a poached egg and topped with chipotle sauce. Gluten- , nut- and soy-free. Contains dairy and egg. Ham or turkey optional. Biscuits contain egg, butter, buttermilk, potato starch, rice flour, and tapioca starch.$7.00
- Pumpkin Bread - Slice (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$4.50
- Seasonal Muffin - Single (1)
These muffins are not overly sweetened and make for the perfect breakfast. The muffins are gluten-, nut- and dairy- free. The muffins are in large baking cups (larger than regular size cupcakes).$4.75
- Seasonal Scone - Single (1)
All scones contain butter and cream or buttermilk. Call the shop for information on the current flavor, but we rotate Fig & Goat Cheese, Almond Raspberry, Cinnamon Chip, Strawberry Basil, and Blueberry Lemon. In the fall, we break out our Pumpkin Chocolate Chip scone!$5.50
Cafe Lunch
- Margherita Pizza
A delicious pizza made with our homemade pizza sauce, and topped with mozzarella and Italian herbs.$16.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Your classic pepperoni pizza with mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce.$18.00
- Khachapuri
If you haven't had this delicious Georgian cheese bread, you're missing out! It is made by kneading feta and mozzarella into the dough and adding more on top. The dough contains soy and egg.$26.00
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit
A delicious freshly baked biscuit sandwich made with cheddar cheese, a poached egg and topped with chipotle sauce. Gluten- , nut- and soy-free. Contains dairy and egg. Ham or turkey optional. Biscuits contain egg, butter, buttermilk, potato starch, rice flour, and tapioca starch.$7.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with roast beef, horseradish sauce, spinach, tomatoes, and our house-made pickled cabbage, which adds a delicious zesty flavor. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy. Choose up to three (3) modifiers.$13.00
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with turkey, melted Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and a choice of Dijon mustard, chipotle aioli sauce, spicy jalapeño aioli sauce, or garlic aioli. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy. Choose up to 4 modifiers.$13.00