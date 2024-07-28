Sweet Crimes Gluten Free Bakery
ASAP Cafe Menu
Cafe Bread
- Artisan Loaf - Frozen & Sliced
This dairy-free bread is buttery (but not real butter!) and delicious with the perfect consistency. If you've had our hoagie sandwiches, you've enjoyed this recipe! The bread contains soy flour, Plant Butter (vegan), egg and yeast. You can keep this bread in the fridge for at least a month (6 months in the freezer). Simply toast and enjoy!$14.00
- Artisan Loaf - Fresh & Unsliced
- Seasonal Bread Special
Try our delicious bread special! It is based on our Artisanal loaf recipe with added yumminess inside. Our specials are posted on our home page at the bottom, but you can always call the shop to ask what we're offering! We usually cycle through the following: Olive, Cranberry Walnut, Cinnamon Raisin, Tomato Pesto, Garlic & Herb and Seed Bread.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Biscuits (ea)
Our biscuits make the best breakfast sandwiches! They contain butter, buttermilk, egg, and a small amount of potato starch. Available in Half Dozen and Dozen bags!$3.35
- Hoagie Rolls (ea)
If you've tried one of our delicious sandwiches, you've tasted our hoagie rolls! The base of this recipe is the same as the artisanal bread (dairy free, contains egg and soy flour). This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Available in Half Dozen and Dozen bags!$3.65
Cafe Breakfast
- Banana Bread - Slice
One of our most popular products, our banana bread is irresistibly moist and delicious. Gluten, dairy, nut, and soy-free. Contains egg.$5.00
- Cinnamon Bun - Single (1)
Our cinnamon buns are a must-try! Baked to perfection, they are soft and delicious on the inside and topped with a cream cheese frosting. These are nut-free, but contain soy flour and dairy. REHEAT before eating for maximum deliciousness!$6.50
- Donut - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These cake donuts are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donuts are baked and then fried. Toppings/glazes vary by season, but the stapes are sugar cinnamon, chocolate sprinkles, and vanilla sprinkles. We will also have seasonal glazes. All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$3.75
- Half Dozen Donuts (6)
- Donut Hole - Single (1)
This is our award-winning recipe! These donut holes are vegan, gluten, soy and nut-free. They contain cornstarch and plantains. The donut holes are fried and then either rolled in cinnamon sugar, or coated in a vanilla glaze (chocolate flavor only). All donut orders are final because they are made to order.$2.25
- Half Dozen Donut Holes (6)
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit (1)
A delicious freshly baked biscuit sandwich made with cheddar cheese, a poached egg and topped with chipotle sauce. Gluten- , nut- and soy-free. Contains dairy and egg. Ham or turkey optional. Biscuits contain egg, butter, buttermilk, potato starch, rice flour, and tapioca starch.$7.00
- Pumpkin Bread - Slice (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$5.00
- Seasonal Muffin - Single (1)
These muffins are not overly sweetened and make for the perfect breakfast. The muffins are gluten-, nut- and dairy- free. The muffins are in large baking cups (larger than regular size cupcakes).$4.75
- Seasonal Scone - Single (1)
All scones contain butter and cream or buttermilk. Call the shop for information on the current flavor, but we rotate Fig & Goat Cheese, Almond Raspberry, Cinnamon Chip, Strawberry Basil, and Blueberry Lemon. In the fall, we break out our Pumpkin Chocolate Chip scone!$6.00
Cafe Lunch
- Margherita Pizza
A delicious pizza made with our homemade pizza sauce, and topped with mozzarella and Italian herbs.$17.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Your classic pepperoni pizza with mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce.$19.00
- Khachapuri
If you haven't had this delicious Georgian cheese bread, you're missing out! It is made by kneading feta and mozzarella into the dough and adding more on top. The dough contains soy and egg.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with roast beef, horseradish sauce, spinach, tomatoes, and our house-made pickled cabbage, which adds a delicious zesty flavor. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy. Choose up to three (3) modifiers.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Freshly baked gluten free hoagie roll with turkey, melted Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and a choice of Dijon mustard, chipotle aioli sauce, spicy jalapeño aioli sauce, or garlic aioli. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy. Choose up to 4 modifiers.$14.00
- Ham & Gruyere Sandwich
Our ham & gruyere sandwich is made on our homemade bread and baked to perfection until the cheese is crispy on top. The inside contains ham, Dijon mustard, gruyere cheese and Parmesan. Hoagie roll is gluten-, dairy-, and nut free, but contains soy flour.$14.00
- Tomato Pesto Sandwich
This delicious sandwich comes toasted with tomato, spinach, pesto, and provolone. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy.$13.00
- Chicken Tomato Pesto Sandwich
This delicious sandwich comes toasted with tomato, spinach, pesto, grilled chicken and provolone. Hoagie is gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free, but contains soy.$16.00
- Mini Quiche (5") - Spinach, Goat Cheese & Red Pepper$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Panzanella Salad
This is such a tasty salad and we use ingredients we already have in-house. It's made with crusty bread, tomatoes, cucumber, yellow onion, Italian herbs and a tangy vinaigrette.$7.50
Cafe Dessert
- Brownie
Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, this gluten-, dairy-, and nut-free brownie is extra chocolatey with chocolate chips inside. The chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the brownie is otherwise soy-free. Contains egg. Our secret ingredient is cinnamon!$5.75
- Carrot Cake - Slice
This carrot cake was our first product on the market and easily competes with any carrot cake with gluten. It contains walnuts and raisins. Frosting contains dairy, but the cake does not. Contains egg.$6.00
- Carrot Cake - Whole Loaf
This carrot cake was our first product on the market and easily competes with any carrot cake with gluten. It contains walnuts and raisins. Frosting contains dairy, but the cake does not. Contains egg.$20.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$3.25
- Cupcake
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate, yellow, and red velvet. All cakes are dairy-free and contain egg, but have buttercream frosting. If you are dairy-free and can eat nuts, please order a vegan cupcake, or place a pre-order for regular cupcakes with dairy-free frosting.$4.50
- Half Dozen Cupcakes (6)
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate, yellow, and red velvet. All cakes are dairy-free and contain egg. You can choose regular buttercream frosting, or dairy free frosting.
- Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg.$18.00
- Lemon Bar
A classic lemon bar that you know and love with a tangy, sweet taste. Gluten-, soy-, and nut-free. Contains egg and butter.$5.00
- Whoopie Pie
If you love our cakes, you'll love our whoopie pies! Flavors vary between yellow cake, chocolate cake, and red velvet cake, and there's buttercream in the middle.$6.00
Cafe Vegan Items
- Donut - Single (1)
- Half Dozen Donuts (6)
- Donut Hole - Single (1)
- Half Dozen Donut Holes (6)
- Half Dozen Vegan Cupcakes (6)
All vegan cake batters contain almond flour. Cake flavors are yellow and chocolate. Frosting flavors are vanilla and chocolate.$26.50
- Pumpkin Bread - Slice (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.$5.00
- Pumpkin Bread - Whole Loaf (V)
Our vegan and delicious pumpkin bread is made with pumpkin puree, coconut, walnuts, almond flour, and flaxseed meal. It makes for a delicious breakfast or afternoon snack.
Cafe Sauce bottles
Short-term Pre-order
Picnic Boxes
- Box with 2 servings
Please choose 2 sandwiches, 2 dessert options, and 2 beverages! Every box comes with a pint container of panzanella salad. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side (Choose 1 per sandwich: Dijon, Mayo, Chipotle, Jalapeño aioli, Horseradish or Garlic aioli). Please indicate your preferred milk (Whole, 2%, Almond, or Certified Gluten Free Oat).$65.00
- Box with 4 servings
Please choose 4 sandwiches, 4 dessert options, and 4 beverages! Every box comes with two pint containers of panzanella salad. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side. The box will also include utensils and napkins. Sandwich sauces will be on the side (choose 1 per sandwich: Dijon, Mayo, Chipotle, Jalapeño aioli, Horseradish or Garlic aioli). Please indicate your preferred milk (Whole, 2%, Almond, or Certified Gluten Free Oat).$120.00
Food Platters
- Donut & Donut Hole Platter (serves 18)
Gluten free, Vegan, Soy free, Nut free Includes a dozen assorted donuts (cinnamon sugar, chocolate, vanilla, and a seasonal special) and a dozen sugar cinnamon donut holes.$70.00
- Breakfast Platter (serves 3)
Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Includes your choice of Egg & Cheese Biscuits, or an Egg, Ham & Cheese Biscuits, scones, muffins, and donut holes.$48.00
- Dessert Platter (serves 12)
Gluten free, Brownies & Chocolate chip cookies contain soy lecithin. Includes brownies (DF), lemon bars, chocolate chip cookies (DF), donut holes (Vegan) & carrot cake.$63.00
- Sandwich Platter (serves 3)
Gluten free. Pesto contains pine nuts. Includes your choice of three sandwiches. Turkey Swiss, Ham & Gruyère, and Tomato Pesto sandwiches will be cut in half so they can be shared.$48.00
Seasonal Offerings
- Almond Raspberry Cake Roll (whole)
This is an elegant and delicious cake roll made with meringue, slivered almonds, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream. The Cake feeds 8-12.$49.00
- Berry Pie (Whole)
This pie is so delicious, you'll need another slice! The filling contains raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, along with a hint of cinnamon. The crust contains butter and sour cream.$40.00
- Half Dozen Burger Buns (6)
These buns are based on our artisanal recipe (dairy free, contain egg and soy flour). They are stored frozen. Fun fact: You can order a burger with our buns at Hill East Burger!$22.00
- Peach Pie (Whole)
This is a customer favorite! Our pie crust contains butter and sour cream.$40.00
Pre-order Bread
Pre-order Desserts
- Banana Bread - Whole Loaf
One of our most popular products, our banana bread is irresistibly moist and delicious. Gluten, dairy, nut, and soy-free. Contains egg.$30.00
- Cookie Cake - 12"
This delicious cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy, nut free. Chocolate chips contain soy lecithin, but the cookie is otherwise soy free. Contains egg. Simple piping and decorations are included.$55.00
- Dozen Chocolate Drizzle (12)
These jumbo size macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten- and dairy-free. Contains soy lecithin (in the chocolate) , almond flour and egg white.$27.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dozen Coconut Macaroon (12)
Macaroons are Irresistibly soft and chewy on the inside. Gluten, dairy-, and soy free. Contains almond flour and egg white.$23.00
- Half Dozen Cupcakes (6)
Our cupcakes are the best GF in town! Our standard flavors are chocolate, yellow, and red velvet. All cakes are dairy-free and contain egg. You can choose regular buttercream frosting, or dairy free frosting.$24.00
Pre-order Quiches
Pre-order Baking Mixes
- Pastry Flour Blend
This proprietary flour blend is our claim to fame! We use it in all of our non-bread products. It contains rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch. This blend does NOT include xanthan gum because using too much or too little makes a big difference. No matter how much flour you use in your recipe, you should only use 1 tsp of xanthan gum.$14.00
- Bread Flour Mix
If you love our artisan loaves, seasonal bread, hoagie rolls, burger buns, and dinner rolls, you can make them yourself at home!$13.00
- Brownie Mix
This mix includes our recipe for Chili Brownies!$14.00
- Carrot Cake Mix
This mix does not contain carrots. We found that using dehydrated carrots changed the texture of the cake considerably. Freshly grated carrot adds the moisture needed for the perfect carrot cake.$14.00
- Chocolate Cake Mix$14.00
- Yellow Cake Mix$14.00
- Banana Bread Mix
Use the ripest bananas you can for best results! Tip: If you sprinkle nuts on the top of the batter before baking, your loaf will come out looking stunning.$14.00
- Pancake Mix
Contains flaxseed meal.$12.00
- Baking Kit - 2 Mixes
Choose any 2 baking mixes and we'll package them up beautifully to make the perfect gift.$35.00
- Baking Kit - 3 Mixes
Choose any 3 baking mixes and we'll package them up beautifully to make the perfect gift.$45.00
Pre-order Vegan
