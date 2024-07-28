Pastry Flour Blend

This proprietary flour blend is our claim to fame! We use it in all of our non-bread products. It contains rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch. This blend does NOT include xanthan gum because using too much or too little makes a big difference. No matter how much flour you use in your recipe, you should only use 1 tsp of xanthan gum.