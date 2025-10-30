Bake & Serve Cinnamon Buns (DF, NF) $30.00

Wouldn't it be nice to fill your home with the incredible smell of fresh cinnamon buns that are safe to eat? You just can't beat that. Take advantage of our Bake & Serve cinnamon buns, which come with 6 frozen cinnamon buns and instructions on how to bake them! Each pan comes with 6 frozen buns. You'll want to let them thaw and proof for about an hour on your countertop (no need to proof in a warm oven), or thaw/proof slowly overnight in your fridge. Then, simply bake for an hour at 350F. Without the cream cheese topping, these are dairy free and they are delicious with or without frosting. If you want a less-sweet option, you can top with plain whipped cream cheese rather than a frosting.