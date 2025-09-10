Dozen Dinner Rolls (12)

The base of this recipe is the same as the artisan bread and hoagie rolls. The rolls are basted with egg wash and sprinkled with dried herbs and salt (Ingredients: onion, black pepper, celery seed, cayenne pepper, parsley, basil, marjoram, bay leaf, oregano, thyme, savory, rosemary, cumin, mustard, coriander, garlic, carrot, orange peel, tomato, lemon juice and lemon oil. The rolls are dairy-free. They contain eggs and soy flour. This item is baked and frozen to preserve freshness. Items may be frozen upon purchase.