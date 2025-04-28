Let's invent Gluten-freedom together!









The Gluten-free Test Kitchen









Creating baked goods that are at LEAST as good, if not BETTER than regular products is our passion. That's a good thing too, because transforming people's love and experience of fresh baked goods into gluten-free marvels takes years of ingenuity, experimentation and persistence. And while gluten-free baking has come a long way, there are still many new frontiers to reach for.





The Test Kitchen fee for new products is $45. If the recipe is straightforward and we are successful the first time around, the cost of the requested product will be included or discounted, depending on how much the product costs to make. If we have to try a second or third time, the finished product will be charged on top of the Test Kitchen fee. If we don't get it by the third try, we will reach out to you and discuss a plan for either continuing or pausing the work.





Have an idea for a gluten-free baked good, or haven't been able to find a convincing version? Let's talk!