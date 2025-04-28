Custom Cakes
Order one of our famous custom cakes for that special person or occasion.
If you are looking for a simple occasion cake (birthday, holiday, etc.) please visit the Cakes section of our website.
Mouthwatering Breakfasts
Satisfying Dinners
Crafted Cocktails
1 / 2
How to Order - Book a consultation
Every cake begins with a conversation.
We want to know what is going to make your cake everything it can be. You can book a consultation with us directly on the website by paying a $50 fee and we'll reach out to settle on a convenient date and time. Following the consultation we'll share a quote for your cake request. Please note that the base price for a custom cake is $200.